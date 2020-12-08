Over Half A Million Euro Raised In ‘Your Club Your Country’ Grand Draw

There will be plenty of positive energy in Irish rugby clubs this week with the news that the the 2020 edition of the IRFU Grand Draw ‘Your Club Your Country’ in association with Energia has raised over half a million euro in funds for the club game.

The total amount collected is €580,620 with all funds going directly to the clubs.

First prize of a trip to the Pacific Islands for Ireland’s 2021 Summer Tour was sold by Old Crescent RFC. The ten lucky winners will be contacted directly this week by the IRFU.

21 clubs sold 1,000 or more tickets raising more than €10,000 each.

This year’s draw was was hosted online for the first time to assist clubs in safely selling their tickets during the pandemic.

Following last week’s announcement of €4 Million in Government COVID-19 emergency funding for clubs, the Your Club Your Country draw will provide another boost for clubs in a challenging season.

Speaking about the draw, IRFU President Des Kavanagh said,

‘In this most unusual of years, clubs across the country have once more harnessed the fundraising potential of the Your Club Your Country initiative, now in its tenth year. I commend the volunteers and club officials for their drive and initiative in working to generate valuable funds that will aid their local rugby clubs and wider communities.’

Gary Ryan, Managing Director Customer Solutions, Energia Ireland commented,

Throughout our partnership with the IRFU, we have been impressed by the depths of support and passion for the game in communities across Ireland. We are delighted to support the Your Club Your Country Grand Draw once again this year and congratulate the prize winners and fundraising clubs alike.’

IRFU Commercial Director Padraig Power said, “We’re delighted with the results. This year has put huge pressure on clubs and their members but they have consistently answered Ireland’s and the Club’s call. Congratulations to the clubs, their members and of course the winners.

I would also like to thank our family of sponsors who have stood shoulder to shoulder with us throughout this challenging season.”

Your Club Your Country – Winning Tickets

1. Summer Tour in Pacific Islands in June 2021

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons – Compliments of Vodafone

Sold by Old Crescent RFC

2. Win a €5,000 holiday

Holiday voucher worth up to €5,000 – Compliments of Energia

Sold by Loughrea RFC

3. Italy v Ireland 2021 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Rome with the IRFU Patrons Club

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons – Compliments of Canterbury

Sold by Boyne RFC

4. Scotland v Ireland 2021 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons – Compliments of Volkswagen

Sold by Lansdowne FC

5. Experience Business Class Service with Aer Lingus

Transatlantic business class return flights to East Coast routes with Aer Lingus for two persons – Compliments of Aer Lingus

Sold by Lansdowne FC

6. 2021 Galway Races VIP package

Corporate hospitality at the Galway races and overnight hotel accommodation for two persons – Compliments of Guinness

Sold by Cashel RFC

7. Aldi Shopping voucher

Voucher to the value of €2000 – Compliments of Aldi

Sold by Dungarvan RFC

8. A state-of-the-art home entertainment system

Flat screen TV and surround sound equipment to the value of €1,500 – Compliments of Aviva Home Insurance

Sold by Loughrea RFC

9. Elverys Shopping voucher

Voucher to the value of €1000 – Compliments of Elverys

Sold by Waterford City RFC

10. VIP package to both 2021 Guinness Six Nations matches in Aviva Stadium

– Compliments of The Hospitality Partnership

Sold by Old Wesley RFC

21 clubs sold 1,000 tickets or over raising over €10,000 each

Ashbourne RFC

Birr RFC

Clontarf FC

Coolmine RFC

County Carlow FC

De La Salle Palmerston FC

Dolphin RFC

Galwegians RFC

Gorey RFC

Highfield RFC

Kilkenny RFC

Lansdowne FC

MU Barnhall RFC

Old Crescent RFC

Railway Union RFC

Seapoint RFC

Suttonians RFC

UL Bohemian RFC

Virginia RFC

Wanderers FC

Wicklow RFC