Win A Zoom Call With Tadhg Furlong And Support Seriously Injured Players

Show your support for seriously injured rugby players and join the IRFU Charitable Trust’s FRIENDS Programme. Join before 04th January 2021 and enter the competition to WIN a Zoom Call with Leinster and Ireland star Tadhg Furlong for you and three friends.

You and your three friends will also receive a Zoom Call Kit from Guinness consisting of: 2 Guinness cans, 2 Guinness glasses, 2 Guinness beer mats, Guinness toffees and Guinness chocolate.

The IRFU Charitable Trust has been supporting seriously injured rugby players since 1978. Without the ongoing support and generosity of our rugby FRIENDS, life-changing initiatives for our seriously injured players could not be realised.

Funds raised help with everyday needs such as wheelchairs and physical therapy, as well as contributing to groundbreaking research in to spinal injury treatments. The Charitable Trust is a constant support to those in our rugby family who have sacrificed so much.

Your friendship and generosity, now more than ever, is greatly appreciated. Speaking about the trust Tadhg said,

“If you would like to show your support and give back to those who have been seriously injured playing the game we love, please join me and become a Friend to the IRFU Charitable Trust.”

