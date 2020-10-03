Energia Community Series: Results Round-Up

There were some terrific individual and team tries scored across the Men’s and Women’s Energia Community Series competitions this weekend. Check out the results from the games which took place last night and earlier today.

WOMEN’S ENERGIA COMMUNITY SERIES – FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Saturday, October 3

LEINSTER CONFERENCE:

Suttonians 3 Railway Union 62, Station Road

Wicklow 0 Blackrock College 61, Ashtown Lane

Old Belvedere – Bye

MUNSTER CONFERENCE 1:

UL Bohemians 57 Shannon/LIT 0, University of Limerick 4G pitch (played on Friday)

Kerry v Ballincollig, Abbeyfeale, Sunday, 1pm

MUNSTER CONFERENCE 2:

Ennis v Kilrush, Lea Road (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Thurles v Skibbereen, Loughtagalla, Sunday, 1pm

Women’s Energia Community Series – Fixtures/Results/Tables

ULSTER CONFERENCE:

Malone v Cooke, Gibson Park, Sunday, 1pm

Queen’s University v City of Derry, Dub Lane (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Cavan – Bye

MEN’S ENERGIA COMMUNITY SERIES – SECOND ROUND RESULTS: Saturday, October 3

CONNACHT CONFERENCE:

Ballina 14 Buccaneers 24, Heffernan Park

Sligo 25 Galwegians 15, Hamilton Park

Galway Corinthians – Bye

LEINSTER CONFERENCE 1:

Dublin University 28 Naas 22, College Park

Lansdowne 29 Old Wesley 27, Aviva Stadium back pitch

UCD 22 Old Belvedere 15, Belfield Bowl

Terenure College v St. Mary’s College, Lakelands Park (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Clontarf – Bye

LEINSTER CONFERENCE 2:

Enniscorthy 15 Malahide 29, Alcast Park

MU Barnhall 25 Greystones 18, Parsonstown

Skerries v Blackrock College, Holmpatrick (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Wanderers 39 Tullamore 0, Merrion Road

Navan – Bye

MUNSTER CONFERENCE 1:

UCC 61 Shannon 15, the Mardyke

Cashel v Highfield, Spafield (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Garryowen v Cork Constitution, Dooradoyle (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Old Crescent 7 Young Munster 54, Rosbrien

MUNSTER CONFERENCE 2:

Clonmel 17 Bruff 15, Ardgaoithe

Midleton 19 Nenagh Ormond 55, Towns Park

UL Bohemians 33 Dolphin 25, University of Limerick 4G pitch

Sunday’s Well – Bye

ULSTER CONFERENCE 1:

Ballynahinch 21 City of Armagh 22, Ballymacarn Park

Banbridge v Rainey Old Boys, Rifle Park (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Queen’s University v Malone, Dub Lane (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

ULSTER CONFERENCE 2:

Ballymena v Belfast Harlequins, Eaton Park (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Bangor 17 Omagh Academicals 12, Upritchard Park

Dungannon v City of Derry, Stevenson Park (Match cancelled – 0-0. Both teams are awarded two points)

Men’s Energia Community Series – Fixtures/Results/Tables