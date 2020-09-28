Energia Community Series This Week

With Round One of the Energia Men’s Community Series complete, attention this week switches to the start of the women’s competition.

There are a number of new teams in the mix and plenty to look forward to for those who are used to life in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League.

IrishRugby.ie will hear from a number of seasoned club players this week about what club means to them, starting with Ciara Griffin.

This week’s fixtures are below in full.

Saturday September 26th 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Leinster Conference:

Suttonians v Railway Union, Station Road*, 17:00

Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 17:00

ENERGIA MEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND TWO

Energia Men’s Community Series Connacht Conference:

Ballina v Buccaneers, Heffernan Park, 14:30

Sligo v Galwegians, Hamilton Park, 14:30

Galway Corinthians – BYE

Energia Men’s Community Series Leinster Conference 1:

Dublin University v Naas, College Park, 14:30

Lansdowne v Old Wesley, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch, 14:30

Terenure College v St. Mary’s College, Lakelands Park, 14:30

UCD v Old Belvedere, Belfield, 14:30

Clontarf – BYE

Energia Men’s Community Series Leinster Conference 2:

Enniscorthy v Malahide, Alcast Park, 14:30

MU Barnhall v Greystones, Parsonstown, 14:30

Skerries v Blackrock College, Holmpatrick, 14:30

Wanderers v Tullamore, Merrion Road, 14:30

Navan – BYE

Energia Men’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:

UCC v Shannon, The Mardyke, 13:30

Cashel v Highfield, Spafield, 14:30

Garryowen v Cork Constitution, Dooradoyle, 14:30

Old Crescent v Young Munster, Rosbrien, 14:30

Energia Men’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:

Clonmel v Bruff, Ardgaoithe, 14:30

Midleton v Nenagh Ormond, Towns Park, 14:30

UL Bohemian v Dolphin, UL, 14:30

Sundays Well – BYE

Energia Men’s Community Series Ulster Conference 1:

Ballynahinch v City Of Armagh, Ballymacarn Park, 14:30

Banbridge v Rainey Old Boys, Rifle Park, 14:30

Queen’s University v Malone, Dub Lane, 14:30

Energia Men’s Community Series Ulster Conference 2:

Ballymena v Belfast Harlequins, Eaton Park, 14:30

Bangor v Omagh Academicals, Upritchard Park, 14:30

Dungannon v City Of Derry, Stevenson Park, 14:30

Sunday October 4th 2020

ENERGIA WOMEN’S COMMUNITY SERIES – ROUND ONE

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 1:

Kerry v Ballincollig, O’Dowd Park Tralee, 13:00

UL Bohemian v Shannon/LIT, UL, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Munster Conference 2:

Ennis v Kilrush, Drumbiggle, 13:00

Thurles v Skibbereen, Loughtagalla, 13:00

Energia Women’s Community Series Ulster Conference:

Malone v Cooke, Gibson Park, 13:00

Queen’s University v City Of Derry, Dub Lane, 13:00