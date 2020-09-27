Energia Community Series: Ulster Conferences Round-Up

William Leacock’s debut as Malone head coach ended in defeat as two late tries catapulted Ballynahinch to a hard-fought 29-17 win in yesterday’s Energia Community Series opener at Gibson Park.

Rhys O’Donnell and Conor Phillips both touched down during the closing stages to decide this tightly-contested Ulster Conference 1 fixture, after Malone had been leading 17-10.

It was two tries apiece at half-time, the Cregagh Red Sox establishing a 14-10 lead and pushing seven clear with a penalty goal. However, Ross Adair increased his influence with a well-taken levelling try at the other end, having set up ‘Hinch’s opener which saw Aaron Cairns speed away from 50 metres out.

A costly yellow card hurt Malone’s chances and their Co. Down opponents were able to push on and clinch the full five points, with fast-breaking scrum half O’Donnell’s superb solo try setting them up for a big finish.

Out-half Ritchie McMaster’s assured place-kicking, combined with an early try from teenage talent Conor McKee, set Queen’s University on their way to a 23-14 triumph over Banbridge. Jude Postlethwaite, a former Ireland Under-18 Sevens international like McKee, scored a try on his debut for Bann.

City of Armagh produced the performance of the round as they hammered Rainey Old Boys 63-14 to go straight to the top of the Conference 1 standings, while the second tier table is headed up by Belfast Harlequins who ensured a successful start for new head coach Neil Doak at Deramore Park.

Bangor’s pack provided plenty of problems for Harlequins, particularly at scrum time, but the hosts’ ever-threatening backs got the scores that mattered during the second half to claim a 31-point winning margin in the end.

Andy Hughes’ Dungannon laid the foundations for a 40-19 victory at Ballymena with a four-try first half salvo. Lewis McCrabbe reached over from a lineout maul to bag the bonus point, adding to earlier scores from John Russell, David Leyburn and Adam Milligan. Stephen Todd and Matthew Montgomery made it six tries in all.

ENERGIA COMMUNITY SERIES – FIRST ROUND RESULTS:

ULSTER CONFERENCE 1:

City of Armagh 63 Rainey Old Boys 14, Palace Grounds

Malone 17 Ballynahinch 29, Gibson Park

Queen’s University 23 Banbridge 14, Dub Lane

ULSTER CONFERENCE 2:

Ballymena 19 Dungannon 40, Eaton Park

Belfast Harlequins 31 Bangor 0, Deramore Park

Omagh Academicals v City of Derry, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields (match cancelled – two points to both teams)

