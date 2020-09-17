Final Call For Volunteers In Sport Nominations

This year, more than ever, has been incredibly challenging for clubs. Club members have, once again, shown their commitment in helping us all to #ReturnToRugby. These awards are a perfect opportunity to nominate someone from your club.

Nominations for the awards – which were launched in July – will close on September 25th, with clubs, individuals and sporting bodies all being urged to nominate their local everyday hero to give them the opportunity to be recognised by the Federation of Irish Sport and EBS at the 2020 Volunteers in Sport Awards on November 16th.

This year’s awards will once more champion and celebrate the thousands of volunteers in sport and physical activity in local communities nationwide.

This 450,000-strong army of volunteers dedicate some 37.2 million hours of volunteering across the country’s 13,000+ sports clubs and associations each year. To nominate a deserving volunteer in your local club or community, simply visit http://www.volunteersinsport.ie/ before September 25th, 2020.

Speaking ahead of the closing of the nomination period, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor, said: “We are urging everyone to log on to http://www.volunteersinsport.ie/and nominate their local volunteer. Sport plays a central role in villages, parishes and counties, and now, more than ever, the role of the volunteer is essential.

“The value of volunteering in sport in Ireland is unimaginable, with an estimated 37.2 million hours of unpaid voluntary work performed every year. It is these people who make sport happen in Ireland and it is essential they are recognised, which is why the Federation of Irish Sport established the awards and continue to champion and reward the work of volunteers, now with the invaluable support of EBS. ”

For full information on how to nominate your volunteer in sport for the 2020 Volunteers in Sport Awards visit http://www.volunteersinsport.ie/

