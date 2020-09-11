Ringrose Captains Leinster As Ryan Returns From Injury

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made four changes to the team that accounted for Munster at the semi-final stage , with Garry Ringrose captaining his province for the first time.

Fellow Ireland star James Ryan also makes a timely return from a shoulder injury as Leinster look to make history with a third Guinness PRO14 title in-a-row at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7.35pm).

For their second showdown with Ulster in recent weeks, the defending champions’ back-three is unchanged. Full-back Jordan Larmour has come through the return-to-play protocols, with Hugo Keenan and James Lowe stationed out wide.

Ringrose, who wins his 75th Leinster cap, teams up again with Robbie Henshaw, while with Cullen mindful of next week’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne replace Jonathan Sexton and Luke McGrath at half-back.

Ryan partners Devin Toner in the engine room, packing down behind a front row of Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter. It is Healy’s 219th Leinster appearance, making him their joint-fourth most-capped player alongside Cullen and Rob Kearney.

The in-form Caelan Doris, last week’s Guinness player-of-the-match, continues in the blindside flanker role, Josh van der Flier swaps in for Will Connors at openside, and Jack Conan completes the pack at number 8.

LEINSTER (v Ulster): Jordan Larmour; Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose (capt), Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Scott Fardy, Will Connors, Luke McGrath, Jonathan Sexton, Rory O’Loughlin.