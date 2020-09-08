Munster Issue Squad Update Following PRO14 Semi-Final

The Munster squad have gathered at the province’s High Performance Centre at the University of Limerick for the final week of training in the extended 2019/20 campaign.

A number of players will have some down time next week before returning to training on the week of September 21 while other players will commence preparations for the upcoming double-header of ‘A’ fixtures between Munster and Connacht.

Those ‘A’ fixtures are set to be played on the weekends of September 19 and September 26 with final details to be confirmed.

October 3 is the provisional date for Round 1 of the 2020/21 Guinness PRO14 season.

On the injury front, Andrew Conway was removed with a head injury in the second half of Friday’s Guinness PRO14 semi-final. He has begun his graded return to play protocols under the supervision of the medical department.

Conor Murray was removed with a thigh strain and he will undergo a scan to further assess the injury.

Jean Kleyn (neck) will begin his re-integration to training this week.

RG Snyman‘s surgery on his torn ACL went very well and he has begun his rehabilitation.

Continuing to rehab: Joey Carbery (ankle), Dan Goggin (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle).