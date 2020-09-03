Leinster And Munster Name Teams For Semi Final

Leinster and Munster served up an all action return to rugby in Aviva Stadium two weeks ago and the stage is set for the repeat encounter in Friday’s Guinness Pro14 semi final.

Leinster have rung the changes from their last outing, against Ulster.

Jordan Larmour is back in the number 15 jersey with Hugo Keenan on the right wing and James Lowe on the left wing.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will form the centre partnership with Luke McGrath partnering Johnny Sexton in the half backs.

In the pack, Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter line up in the front row with Devin Toner and Scott Fardy in the second row behind them.

Finally the back row sees Caelan Doris at blindside, with Will Connors at openside and Jack Conan at number eight.

Three Changes For Munster

Munster’s backline remains unchanged for the third weekend in a row with Shane Daly, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls forming the back three.

Damian de Allendeand Chris Farrell are in the centre while JJ Hanrahan, who just picked up the Guinness Pro14 Golden Boot award for the season, and Conor Murray are the halfbacks.

Up front Stephen Archer comes into the front row alongside Jeremy Loughman and Niall Scannell.

Billy Holland starts in the second row with last week’s Player of the Match Tadhg Beirne. Jack O’Donoghue completes the back row with Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Leinster Rugby

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Hugo Keenan

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton CAPTAIN

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Caelan Doris

7. Will Connors

8. Jack Conan

16. Seán Cronin

17. Ed Byrne

18. Michael Bent

19. Ryan Baird

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Munster Rugby

15. Shane Daly

14. Andrew Conway

13. Chris Farrell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Keith Earls

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Conor Murray

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (C)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander

16. Kevin O’Byrne

17. James Cronin

18. John Ryan

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Chris Cloete

21. Craig Casey

22. Rory Scannell

23. Mike Haley

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)