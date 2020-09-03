Leinster And Munster Name Teams For Semi Final
Leinster and Munster served up an all action return to rugby in Aviva Stadium two weeks ago and the stage is set for the repeat encounter in Friday’s Guinness Pro14 semi final.
Leinster have rung the changes from their last outing, against Ulster.
Jordan Larmour is back in the number 15 jersey with Hugo Keenan on the right wing and James Lowe on the left wing.
Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will form the centre partnership with Luke McGrath partnering Johnny Sexton in the half backs.
In the pack, Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter line up in the front row with Devin Toner and Scott Fardy in the second row behind them.
Finally the back row sees Caelan Doris at blindside, with Will Connors at openside and Jack Conan at number eight.
Three Changes For Munster
Munster’s backline remains unchanged for the third weekend in a row with Shane Daly, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls forming the back three.
Damian de Allendeand Chris Farrell are in the centre while JJ Hanrahan, who just picked up the Guinness Pro14 Golden Boot award for the season, and Conor Murray are the halfbacks.
Up front Stephen Archer comes into the front row alongside Jeremy Loughman and Niall Scannell.
Billy Holland starts in the second row with last week’s Player of the Match Tadhg Beirne. Jack O’Donoghue completes the back row with Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.
Leinster Rugby
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Hugo Keenan
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton CAPTAIN
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy
6. Caelan Doris
7. Will Connors
8. Jack Conan
16. Seán Cronin
17. Ed Byrne
18. Michael Bent
19. Ryan Baird
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin
Munster Rugby
15. Shane Daly
14. Andrew Conway
13. Chris Farrell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Keith Earls
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Conor Murray
1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Tadhg Beirne
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (C)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander
16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Chris Cloete
21. Craig Casey
22. Rory Scannell
23. Mike Haley
Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)