IRFU PCR Testing Negative in Leinster, Munster and Ulster

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Leinster, Munster and Ulster has produced zero positive results.

234 players and staff have been tested across the three provinces this week. The seven IRFU match officials involved in the weekend’s fixtures have also produced zero positive results.

The staff and players from Leinster, Munster, Ulster and the match officials have been cleared to participate in this weekend’s Guinness PRO14 semi-finals. Players and staff are currently tested each match week.

To date there have been 1472 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group and 9 positive tests reported from the academy system.