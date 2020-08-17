New Resources For RugbyConnect Users And Administrators

The system will replace Clubhouse as the sole platform for all aspects game and competition management. It features a wide range of paperless functionalities to help volunteers manage areas such as safeguarding and club membership.

All players will be required to register themselves individually on the system in order to participate in the 2020/21 season.

The portal now features:

Links for users and admins to access RugbyConnect

Registration Sign-Up Guide

RugbyConnect FAQ’s

It can be accessed at https://www.irishrugby.ie/running-your-club/rugbyconnect/