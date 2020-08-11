Iain Henderson Ruled Out For Up To 10 Weeks After Hip Surgery

Ulster Rugby have issued a squad update as the team prepares for the resumption of the Guinness PRO14 season against Connacht at the Aviva Stadium on 23rd August.

Ireland international Iain Henderson recently underwent hip surgery and is expected to be unavailable for a period of 8-10 weeks – with an estimated return date of mid-late October.

Angus Curtis continues to rehabilitate a multi-ligament knee injury.

Andrew Warwick is due to undergo hip surgery next week.

Will Addison is rehabilitating a back injury.

Greg Jones (ankle), Matthew Rea (ankle), Sam Carter (shoulder) and Matt Faddes (shoulder) are now integrating back into training, following respective surgeries, and are projected to be fit for selection on 23 August.