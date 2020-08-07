Draw Made For Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup 2020/21

The draw has been made for the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup for the 2020/21 season.

Holders Kilfeacle & District will face a trip to Connacht to take on Creggs in Round 1. The Tipperary men became the 10th side to have their name etched on the trophy in its 15-year existence when they saw off Dromore 28-24 back in January.

Ashbourne and Seapoint are the other previous winners in the draw and they’ll have home advantage over Ulster sides Clogher Valley and Enniskillen respectively.

Like Seapoint, Thomond were plying their trade in the Energia All-Ireland League as recently as 2019. The Limerick men host Connemara.

There are two more Munster v Connacht affairs with Tuam taking on Newcastle West and Mallow at home to Westport.

Wexford outfit Gorey have the longest journey of the round with a trip to Ballyclare in Co. Antrim.

Beaten 2020 finalists Dromore will be at home to Suttonians.

Domestic competitions are limited to intra province fixtures in Stage 1 of the IRFU’s 2020/21 season, due to COVID-19 risk mitigation. This means Round 1 is not due to commence until Saturday January 2nd 2021.

Speaking about the draw, IRFU Junior Working Party Group Chair John Sheerin said:

“The Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup was one of the few competitions we were fortunate enough to complete last season with Kilfeacle & District lifting the trophy in January. It was a superb game in front of a huge crowd and worthy of any final.

“We can expect the same high drama and high calibre rugby in 2021. I would like to wish all the teams the very best of luck and will look forward to seeing them in national competition.”

Saturday January 2nd 2021

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup – Round 1

Tuam v Newcastle West

Creggs v Kilfeacle & District

Thomond v Connemara

Mallow v Westport

Ballyclare v Gorey

Dromore v Suttonians

Ashbourne v Clogher Valley

Seapoint v Enniskillen

Teams named first have home advantage