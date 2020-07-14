Your Club Your Country 2020 Deadline Approaching

Your Club Your Country, the IRFU Grand Draw, brought to you in association with Energia Ireland, will run again this season for the 10th consecutive year. Last year, with the support of our valued sponsors and partners, over €673,000 was raised by rugby clubs across Ireland.

All clubs have been asked to indicate if they will participate this year ahead of the formal launch of the fundraising initiative. An initial email was sent to clubs on June 29th.

The final timeline for YCYC Grand Draw 2020 will be confirmed in the coming weeks and an Intention to Participate form has been sent to the Honorary Secretary of all eligible clubs, and must be return via email to Jane Gilsenan by Friday 17th July 2020.

Over €5.7 million has been raised for the club game since the YCYC Grand Draw was introduced in 2011. All the prizes are provided by the IRFU and our family of partners, leaving the club free to sell their allocation of Grand Draw Tickets and retain 100% of the funds from those sales to support club activities during the season.

Online In 2020

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be moving the draw to an easy-to-use online platform. Each club will have their own Grand Draw page to direct members & supporters to. This will allow clubs to sell tickets to supporters in a safe and secure way.

The Your Club Your Country Grand Draw 2019 saw 136 clubs raise an average of €5,000 each to support club initiatives. This year, with the easy-to-use online platform and an unlimited amount of tickets to sell, it is an invaluable opportunity for eligible clubs to raise funds.

Speaking about the draw Padraig Power, Commercial & Marketing Director of the IRFU, said,