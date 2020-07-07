Jump to main content

Stander And Cloete Back Training With Munster Squad

News

7th July 2020 10:54

By Editor

2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 2, Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Rd, Co. Dublin 8/2/2020 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and CJ Stander with Justin Tipuric of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

CJ Stander and Chris Cloete have returned to training with the rest of the Munster Rugby squad having completed their 14 day isolation on return from South Africa.

Both player passed their PCR test last week and were cleared to attend training at the High Performance Centre this week.

In other news there was an encouraging update on Joey Carbery as he continues his recovery and he is expected to return to action in September.

