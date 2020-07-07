Stander And Cloete Back Training With Munster Squad

CJ Stander and Chris Cloete have returned to training with the rest of the Munster Rugby squad having completed their 14 day isolation on return from South Africa.

Both player passed their PCR test last week and were cleared to attend training at the High Performance Centre this week.

In other news there was an encouraging update on Joey Carbery as he continues his recovery and he is expected to return to action in September.

#MondayMotivation@JoeyCarbery is making good progress with his rehab & is expected to make a return to action in September. Watch more videos from the training ground ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) July 6, 2020

