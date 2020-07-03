City Of Armagh Seek Assistant Senior Coach For Energia All-Ireland League

City of Armagh RFC are looking to expand their Senior Coaching Panel by appointing an Assistant Senior Coach.

The club currently fields four senior sides with the 1st XV competing in Division 1B of the Energia All Ireland League Division 1B.

There is also a thriving youth and mini section within the club.

Roles and Responsibilities:

• Assist in the delivery of training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings

• Lead and assist with a Senior Team on a Saturday

• Assist with team selection

• Provide regular feedback to players and coaches

Key Qualities:

• Passion for rugby and player development

• Technical and Tactical Knowledge

• Excellent planning and communication skills

• Commitment and enthusiasm

• Ability to work in a team environment

Renumeration will be based on experience.

Please forward applications to cparker410@c2ken.net

All applications will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

Closing Date Friday 17th July