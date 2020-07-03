Jump to main content

City Of Armagh Seek Assistant Senior Coach For Energia All-Ireland League

News

3rd July 2020 19:08

By City Of Armagh RFC

City Of Armagh Seek Assistant Senior Coach For Energia All-Ireland League

Bateman Cup Final, St. Mary's College RFC, Dublin 20/4/2019 City of Armagh vs Garryowen City of Armagh supporter Calum Kiernan shows his support for the team after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

City of Armagh RFC are looking to expand their Senior Coaching Panel by appointing an Assistant Senior Coach.

The club currently fields four senior sides with the 1st XV competing in Division 1B of the Energia All Ireland League Division 1B.

There is also a thriving youth and mini section within the club.

Roles and Responsibilities:

• Assist in the delivery of training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings

• Lead and assist with a Senior Team on a Saturday

• Assist with team selection

• Provide regular feedback to players and coaches

 

Key Qualities:

• Passion for rugby and player development

• Technical and Tactical Knowledge

• Excellent planning and communication skills

• Commitment and enthusiasm

• Ability to work in a team environment

 

Renumeration will be based on experience.

Please forward applications to cparker410@c2ken.net

All applications will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

Closing Date Friday 17th July