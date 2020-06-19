IRFU Install Automatic Temperature Check Technology at High Performance Centres

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has installed automatic temperature check technology at the five designated High Performance Centres (HPC) where professional players and high performance staff will be operating as they return to rugby in the coming days and weeks.

Daily temperature checks are one of the mandatory protocols that all players and staff must undergo to access the High Performance Centres.

A DAMOC Thermo Check has been installed at each of the IRFU’s designated High Performance Centres – Connacht’s HPC (The Sportsground), Leinster’s HPC (UCD), Munster HPC (UL), Ulster HPC (Kingspan Stadium) and the IRFU HPC (Sport Ireland Campus).

The DAMOC Thermo Check is a contactless and accurate method of temperature measurement. It’s in-built facial recognition and Wi-Fi capability allows it to be managed remotely. The device will provide a body temperature reading within 2 seconds and will immediately flag high readings.

IRFU Medical Director, Dr Rod McLoughlin, commented,

“The temperature check is just one of the protocols that must be undergone upon entry so this technology will help streamline the entry process to the HPCs and reduce the number of close contacts of staff. Anyone with an adverse temperature reading will not be permitted to enter the HPC and will be stood down to undergo further medical screening.”

The IRFU has worked with Dublin company KelTech IOT on the installation and temperature reading system training. The devices are supplied by Irish company Focal Media.