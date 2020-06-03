Jump to main content

Ireland

Aldi Play Rugby Challenge Series Continues

News

3rd June 2020 10:00

By Editor

A general view of today's action 22/5/2019

Aldi Play Rugby is a great non contact form of rugby Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Nick Elliott

Each Thursday, Aldi in conjunction with IRFU, have been bringing you the #AldiPlayRugby challenge series.

To join in the fun, and have the chance of winning a €100 Aldi voucher, tweet a video using the #AldiPlayRugby. This week’s challenge is all about kicking: ‘Grubber Kick’

To look back on the challenges to date, just click below.

