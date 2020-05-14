Vote For Your Favourite Aviva Stadium Try

From the first try scored in 2010 to the most recent Guinness Six Nations, Aviva Stadium has been lit up by some wonderful tries.

We’ve picked five memorable tries and by voting for your favourite you could win a signed Ireland jersey.

Try 1 – Brian O’Driscoll breaks the Six Nations try scoring record. England came to Aviva Stadium for the first time and they were chasing a Grand Slam. Ireland spoiled the party and one of our greatest players broke the Six Nations try scoring record.

Try 2 – Jacob Stockdale against New Zealand. We had beaten them in Chicago but never in Dublin. It was a titanic struggle and this beauty from the young winger made all the difference on an historic day for Irish Rugby.

Try 3 – Rob Kearney against New Zealand. He’s Ireland’s most decorated player of all time and this try brought the crowd roaring to their feet. Ultimately the All Blacks broke Irish hearts that day but this was a try for the ages.

Try 4 – Jamie Heaslip against Italy. World Try of the Year in 2016 this 80 metre effort saw Simon Zebo offload, Johnny Sexton spot the chance to combine with Jared Payne, Andrew Trimble and Fergus McFadden before Ireland’s No. 8 finished this superb try.

Try 5 – Rory Best against Wales. It may not be the flashiest try but it showcases Best’s ability to spot a chance and his strength to drive over. A hugely popular try for the Ireland captain in his last Guinness Six Nations campaign.



