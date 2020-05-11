Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Vodafone Skills Challenge With James Ryan

News

11th May 2020 10:12

By Editor

Ireland Rugby Squad Training, Urayasu Park, Aichi, Japan 17/10/2019 James Ryan Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

James Ryan at training with Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Fancy winning an Ireland rugby jersey? Check out the latest Vodafone skills challenge with Ireland second row James Ryan. Then share your video on social media using #TeamOfUs and you could be in with a chance of winning an Ireland rugby jersey.