Scoring Charts: Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B 2019/20

Rory Stynes proved to be the top scorer in Division 1B of the Energia All-Ireland League in the 2019/20 season. Operating mostly from full-back, the Old Wesley stalwart hit 112 points including two tries. It’s the first time Stynes has broken the century mark for a season in his playing career to date.

Highfield’s position at the top of the table was helped in no small part by 102 points from their out-half Shane O’Riordan.

Pa Ryan of Shannon was the stand out try scorer in Division 1B, crossing the whitewash on 11 occasions. The centre scored in eight league games and caught the eye at Club Ireland level with a Man of the Match performance in the series decider between Ireland Club XV and Scotland Club XV.

Banbridge hooker Peter Cromie put together a remarkable run of scoring form to score in eight consecutive games across the second half of the season to finish with nine tries.

Total Points:

1 Rory Stynes (Old Wesley) -112 pts

2 Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) – 102 pts

3 Cormac Fox (City Of Armagh) – 88 pts

4 Steve Crosbie (Old Belvedere) – 79 pts

5 Peter Osborne (Naas) – 78 pts

6 Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College) – 62 pts

7 Jack Milligan (Malone) – 57 pts

8 Pa Ryan (Shannon) – 55 pts

9 Adam Doherty (Banbridge) – 50 pts

10 Peter Cromie (Banbridge) – 45 pts

11 Ben Daly (Shannon) – 42 pts

12 Callum Smith (Malone) – 41 pts

13 Billy Gray (Shannon) – 36 pts

T14 Shea O’Brien (City Of Armagh), Colin O’Neill (Highfield) – 35 pts

Top Kickers:

1 Rory Stynes (Old Wesley) 102 pts

2 Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 97 pts

3 Cormac Fox (City Of Armagh) 83 pts

4 Steve Crosbie (Old Belvedere) 74 pts

5 Peter Osborne (Naas) 63 pts

6 Ruairi Shields (St. Mary’s College) 62 pts

7 Jack Milligan (Malone) 52 pts

8 Adam Doherty (Banbridge) 45 pts

9 Ben Daly (Shannon) 37 pts

10 Billy Gray (Shannon) 36 pts

T11 Colm O’Reilly (Navan), Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) 33 pts

13 Callum Smith (Malone) 31 pts

14 Bruce Houston (Banbridge) 30 pts

15 Tommy Whittle (Old Belvedere)13 pts

Tries Scored:

01 Pa Ryan (Shannon) – 11 Tries

02 Peter Cromie (Banbridge) – 9 Tries

T3 Shea O’Brien (City Of Armagh), Colin O’Neill (Highfield) – 7 Tries

T4 Andrew Willis (City Of Armagh), Ben Murphy (Highfield), Fionn Higgins (Naas), James McKeown (Old Belvedere), Jamie McGarry (Shannon), Hugo Conway (St. Mary’s College) – 6 Tries

T11 Peter Cooper (Malone), Jack Keating (Old Belvedere), Jack Kelly (Old Belvedere), Ben Burns (Old Wesley) – 5 Tries

T15 Stewart Moore (Malone), Matt Stapleton (Naas), Riaan Van De Vyver (Navan), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley) – 4 Tries

Try Scoring Spread:

Highfield: 17 Try Scorers

Malone:17 Try Scorers

Banbridge: 16 Try Scorers

Old Belvedere: 16 Try Scorers

Shannon: 16 Try Scorers

Old Wesley: 14 Try Scorers

City Of Armagh: 13 Try Scorers

Naas: 13 Try Scorers

St. Mary’s College: 12 Try Scorers

Navan: 11 Try Scorers

Tries Scored By Club:

Highfield: 41 Tries

Shannon: 41 Tries

Banbridge: 37 Tries

Malone: 36 Tries

Old Belvedere: 32 Tries

Old Wesley: 32 Tries

City Of Armagh: 29 Tries

Naas: 29 Tries

St. Mary’s College: 22 Tries

Navan: 19 Tries

Try Scorers By Club:

Banbridge: Peter Cromie – 9

City Of Armagh: Shea O’Brien – 7

Highfield: Colin O’Neill – 7

Malone: Peter Cooper – 5

Naas: Fionn Higgins – 6

Navan: Riaan Van De Vyver – 4

Old Belvedere: James McKeown – 6

Old Wesley: Ben Burns – 5

Shannon: Pa Ryan – 11

St. Mary’s College: Hugo Conway – 6