Scoring Charts: Energia All-Ireland League 2019/20
80 games were played in Division 1A of a truncated Energia All-Ireland League for 2019/20. It may have been cut short, but there were still 354 tries scored and six months of top notch club action to enjoy.
The outright top scorer for that period was Clontarf’s Sean Kearns with 107 points. Kearns operated across the back-three throughout the campaign, scoring three tries and topping the charts narrowly ahead of Young Munster out-half Evan Cusack.
The honour of top try scorer for the season is shared.
Aaron Cairns operated mostly on the wing for Ballynahinch during the season and crossed for eight tries including a hat-trick in a memorable 43-5 win over Lansdowne at Ballymacarn Park.
The other top try scorer is a second row – Cork Constitution were unbeaten before their efforts to retain their AIL title were cut short and it was Brian Hayes that led the scoring for the Munster men with his eight tries.
The top of the kicking charts is also shared. Sean Kearns also features here, but his tally of 92 points is matched by Dublin University’s Michael O’Kennedy.
Dublin University also had more try scorers than anyone else with 22. Lansdowne were also ahead of the curve with 21 different scorers.
Total Points:
01 Sean Kearns (Clontarf) 107 pts
02 Evan Cusack (Young Munster) 104 pts
03 Micheal O’Kennedy (Dublin University 92 pts
04 Sean O’Hagan (Ballynahinch) 85 pts
05 Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) 57 pts
06 Tim Foley (Lansdowne) 51 pts
07 James Tarrant (UCD) 49 pts
08 Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution) 42 pts
T9 Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution) 40 pts
11 James Taylor (UCC) 39 pts
12 Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution) 38 pts
13 Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution) 37 pts
14 Craig Ronaldson (Lansdowne) 34 pts
15 James Thornton (Terenure College) 33 pts
16 Ben Healy (Garryowen) 31 pts
T17 Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Mark O’Neill (Terenure College), Murray Linn (UCC), Ronan Foley (UCD) 30 pts
21 Eoin Monahan (UCC) 26 pts
Top Kickers:
T1 Sean Kearns (Clontarf), Micheal O’Kennedy (Dublin University) 92 pts
03 Evan Cusack (Young Munster) 89 pts
04 Sean O’Hagan (Ballynahinch) 70 pts
05 Tim Foley (Lansdowne) 46 pts
06 James Tarrant (UCD) 44 pts
07 Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) 42 pts
T8 Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution),Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution) 37 pts
10 James Taylor (UCC) 34 pts
11 Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution) 33 pts
12 James Thornton (Terenure College) 33 pts
13 Ben Healy (Garryowen) 31 pts
14 Mark O’Neill (Terenure College) 30 pts
15 Craig Ronaldson (Lansdowne) 29 pts
16 Eoin Monahan (UCC) 26 pts
17 Gearoid Lyons (Clontarf) 23 pts
18 Bill Johnston (Ballynahinch) 24 pts
T20 James Fennelly (Dublin University), David Moran (UCD) 22 pts
Tries Scored
T1 Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution) – 8 Tries
T3 Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Murray Linn (UCC), Ronan Foley (UCD) – 6 Tries
T6 Ross Adair (Ballynahinch), Rob Jermyn (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Colm Quilligan (Garryowen), Sam Dardis (Terenure College), Jack Ringrose (UCD) – 5 Tries
T12 Jack Power (Clontarf), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University), Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Matthew Bowen (UCC), Ryan Murphy (UCC) – 4 Tries
T18 Sean Kearns (Clontarf), Jack Costigan (Cork Constitution), Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution) JJ O’Neill (Cork Constitution), James Hickey (Dublin University), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Mark Nicholson (Dublin University), Rob Russell (Dublin University), Bart Vermeulen (Dublin University), Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen), Liam Coombes (Garryowen), Jamie Heuston (Garryowen), Tommy O’Hora (Garryowen), Alex Wootton (Garryowen), Adam Boland (Lansdowne), Adam Leavy (Lansdowne), Sam Coghlan Murray (Terenure College), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College), Rory Suttor (UCC), Andy Marks (UCD), Stephen McVeigh (UCD), David Ryan (UCD), Evan Cusack (Young Munster), Luke Fitzgerald (Young Munster), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Evan O’Gorman (Young Munster), Jordan Stewart (Young Munster) – 3 Tries
Try Scoring Spread:
Dublin University: 22 Try Scorers
Lansdowne: 21 Try Scorers
Cork Constitution: 20 Try Scorers
Clontarf: 19 Try Scorers
Garryowen: 19 Try Scorers
UCD:19 Try Scorers
Terenure College: 18 Try Scorers
Young Munster: 14 Try Scorers
Ballynahinch: 13 Try Scorers
UCC: 12 Try Scorers
Top Try Scorers By Club:
Ballynahinch: Aaron Cairns – 8 Tries
Clontarf: Matt D’Arcy – 6 Tries
Cork Constitution: Brian Hayes – 8 Tries
Dublin University: Ronan Quinn – 4 Tries
Garryowen: Bryan Fitzgerald & Colm Quilligan – 5 Tries
Lansdowne: Peter Sullivan & Dan Sheehan – 4 Tries
Terenure College: Sam Dardis – 5 Tries
UCC: Murray Linn – 6 Tries