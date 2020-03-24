Job Vacancy: Buccaneers Seek New Head Coach

Buccaneers Rugby Football Club , who play in Energia All-Ireland League Division 2A, are inviting applications for the position of head coach of their senior team.

Reporting to the director of rugby at Athlone-based Buccs, this is an exciting opportunity for a coach to further develop his/her coaching skills in a thriving and ambitious club.

The ideal candidate will have:

– Coached at 1st XV level in the Energia All-Ireland League or higher

– A minimum Stage 4 current IRFU coaching qualification (accredited) or similar

– Excellent organisational, interpersonal, analytical and communications skills

– The capacity to deliver on all aspects of the performance of the senior team

– The ability to work within a team environment

– The acumen to apply the club’s player development pathway

– The ability to work with and manage first XV management team, assistant coaches, conditioning coaches and physios

Please forward your CV to:

The Administrator, Buccaneers Rugby Football Club, Dubarry Park, Clonbrusk, Athlone, Co. Westmeath, or email rugby@dubarrypark.com.