Ireland

IRFU Statement On Ireland v Italy

News

25th February 2020 20:50

By Editor

General view of a IRFU flag 27/8/2011

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The IRFU is seeking an urgent meeting with Minister Harris as to the specific reasoning behind  calling for the cancellation of the Ireland V Italy Six Nations fixture in the context of the Government’s overall travel policy to and from Italy and other affected countries.

Until such time as the IRFU has had contact with the Minister and  gets an understanding of the government’s strategic policy on travel to and from Ireland and the cancellation of mass gatherings, it is not in a position to comment further.