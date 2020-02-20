Joy Neville on Women’s Six Nations Duty as IRFU Referees in Action Across PRO14 and AIL

Joy Neville is in charge of the round 3 Women’s Six Nations Championship fixture between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Giovanni Mari di Legnano in Milan while her fellow IRFU officials are on duty in both Guinness PRO14 and Energia AIL action this weekend.

Robert O’Sullivan and Stuart Gaffikin are on Friday Night Lights duty at Temple Hill and Lakelands respectively for two Energia Div 1a clashes kicking off the weekend’s rugby action.

Related News

On Saturday there is a full roster of AIL fixtures across all five division and Sean Gallagher is at Scotstoun to officiate Glasgow Warriors against the Dragons while George Clancy is providing AR support to Scottish referee Mike Adamson at the Kingspan stadium for Ulster’s game against the Cheetahs.

While Joy is in action in Italy on Sunday, Frank Murphy is in the welsh capital as Cardiff Blues host Treviso and Andrew Brace is in Llanelli as the Southern Kings take on the Scarlets

Friday 21st February, 2020

Energia AIL Div 1a

Cork Constitution v UCC: R. O’Sullivan

Terenure College v UCD: S. Gaffikin

Saturday 22nd February, 2020

Guinness PRO14

Glasgow Warriors v Dragons: S. Gallagher (Ref), O. Quinn (AR2)

Ulster v Cheetahs: M. Adamson SRU (Ref), G. Clancy (AR1)

Energia AIL Div 1a

Ballynahinch v Dublin University: C. Busby

Clontarf v Garryowen: J. Erskine

Young Munster v Lansdowne: D. Carson

Energia AIL Div 1b

Banbridge v St. Marys College: N. Correll

Highfield v Navan: A. Cole

Malone v Old Belvedere: R. Horgan

Old Wesley v Armagh: E. Cross

Shannon v Naas: P. Martin

Energia AIL Div 2a

Cashel v Ballymena: J. Wilson

Dolphin v Nenagh Ormond: M. Patton

MU Barnahall v Queens University: J. Cairns

Old Crescent v Rainey Old Boys: J. Carvill

UL Bohemians v Buccaneers: H. Richmond

Energia AIL Div 2b

Ballina v Galwegians: G. Crabtree

Belfast Harlequins v Malahide: R. Watson

Dungannon v Corinthians: S. Douglas

Sligo v Greystones: J. Flynn

Wanderers v Blackrock College: C. Lough

Energia AIL Div 2c

Bangor v Skerries: L. Evans

Bruff v Omagh: C. Roche

City of Derry v Tullamore: P. O’Connor

Enniscorthy v Clonmel: R. McGreer

Midleton v Sunday’s Well: A. Mitchell

Sunday 23rd February, 2020

Women’s Six Nations Championship

Italy v Scotland: J. Neville

Guinness PRO14

Cardiff Blues v Treviso: F. Murphy (Ref), R. O’Sullivan (AR2)

Scarlets v Southern Kings: A. Brace (Ref), P. Haycock (AR2)