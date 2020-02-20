Joy Neville on Women’s Six Nations Duty as IRFU Referees in Action Across PRO14 and AIL
Joy Neville is in charge of the round 3 Women’s Six Nations Championship fixture between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Giovanni Mari di Legnano in Milan while her fellow IRFU officials are on duty in both Guinness PRO14 and Energia AIL action this weekend.
Robert O’Sullivan and Stuart Gaffikin are on Friday Night Lights duty at Temple Hill and Lakelands respectively for two Energia Div 1a clashes kicking off the weekend’s rugby action.
On Saturday there is a full roster of AIL fixtures across all five division and Sean Gallagher is at Scotstoun to officiate Glasgow Warriors against the Dragons while George Clancy is providing AR support to Scottish referee Mike Adamson at the Kingspan stadium for Ulster’s game against the Cheetahs.
While Joy is in action in Italy on Sunday, Frank Murphy is in the welsh capital as Cardiff Blues host Treviso and Andrew Brace is in Llanelli as the Southern Kings take on the Scarlets
Friday 21st February, 2020
Energia AIL Div 1a
Cork Constitution v UCC: R. O’Sullivan
Terenure College v UCD: S. Gaffikin
Saturday 22nd February, 2020
Guinness PRO14
Glasgow Warriors v Dragons: S. Gallagher (Ref), O. Quinn (AR2)
Ulster v Cheetahs: M. Adamson SRU (Ref), G. Clancy (AR1)
Energia AIL Div 1a
Ballynahinch v Dublin University: C. Busby
Clontarf v Garryowen: J. Erskine
Young Munster v Lansdowne: D. Carson
Energia AIL Div 1b
Banbridge v St. Marys College: N. Correll
Highfield v Navan: A. Cole
Malone v Old Belvedere: R. Horgan
Old Wesley v Armagh: E. Cross
Shannon v Naas: P. Martin
Energia AIL Div 2a
Cashel v Ballymena: J. Wilson
Dolphin v Nenagh Ormond: M. Patton
MU Barnahall v Queens University: J. Cairns
Old Crescent v Rainey Old Boys: J. Carvill
UL Bohemians v Buccaneers: H. Richmond
Energia AIL Div 2b
Ballina v Galwegians: G. Crabtree
Belfast Harlequins v Malahide: R. Watson
Dungannon v Corinthians: S. Douglas
Sligo v Greystones: J. Flynn
Wanderers v Blackrock College: C. Lough
Energia AIL Div 2c
Bangor v Skerries: L. Evans
Bruff v Omagh: C. Roche
City of Derry v Tullamore: P. O’Connor
Enniscorthy v Clonmel: R. McGreer
Midleton v Sunday’s Well: A. Mitchell
Sunday 23rd February, 2020
Women’s Six Nations Championship
Italy v Scotland: J. Neville
Guinness PRO14
Cardiff Blues v Treviso: F. Murphy (Ref), R. O’Sullivan (AR2)
Scarlets v Southern Kings: A. Brace (Ref), P. Haycock (AR2)