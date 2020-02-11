IRFU Refs on Duty as Guinness PRO14 and Energia AIL Kicks Back in to Action
IRFU referees are back on duty around the country in the Energia AIL and in Scotland, Wales and Ireland for Guinness PRO14 action this weekend.
On Friday night Joy Neville takes charge at Scotstoun as Glasgow host Zebre. Chris Busby will provide AR support. Over in Cork Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli has the whistle as Munster welcome the Southern Kings to Irish Independent Park. Sean Gallagher and Jonny Erskine will manage the touchlines.
On Saturday Frank Murphy is in charge of Scarlets v Cardiff and George Clancy is in the middle for Dragons v Treviso while there are a host of IRFU officials providing AR support across a number of fixtures.
Friday 14th February, 2020
Guinness PRO14
Glasgow Warriors v Zebre: J. Neville (Ref), C. Busby (AR2)
Munster v Southern Kings: N Amashukeli GRU (Ref), S. Gallagher (AR1), J. Erskine (AR2)
Energia AIL Div1a
Lansdowne v Clontarf: R. Horgan
Energia AIL Div1b
St Mary’s College v Naas: E. Cross
Energia AIL Div2a
Nenagh Ormond v Cashel: G. Sheridan
Saturday 15th February, 2020
Guinness PRO14
Leinster v Cheetahs: B. Whitehouse WRU (Ref), S Gaffikin (AR1)
Scarlets v Edinburgh: F. Murphy (Ref), E Hogan O’Connell (AR2)
Connacht v Cardiff: S Berry SARU (Ref), S. Gallagher (AR1), D. Carson (AR2)
Dragons v Treviso: G. Clancy (Ref), N. Correll (AR2)
Energia AIL Div1a
Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution: P. Haycock
Dublin University v Young Munster: P. Martin
Garryowen v Terenure College: R. O’Sullivan
UCD v UCC: O. Quinn
Energia AIL Div1b
Armagh v Highfield: J. Peak
Navan v Malone: J. Carvill
Old Belvedere v Banbridge: K. Barry
Old Wesley v Shannon: M Patton
Energia AIL Div2a
Ballymena v Old Crescent: DT. Blake
Buccaneers v Dolphin: S. Kierans
Rainey Old Boys v Queens University: B. O’Connell
UL Bohemians v MU Barnhall: J. Wilson
Energia AIL Div2b
Ballina v Belfast Harlequins: B. Moloney
Blackrock College v Sligo: R. Kerr
Galwegians v Dungannon: P. Reidy
Greystones v Corinthians: A. Cole
Malahide v Wanderers: H. Richmond
Energia AIL Div2c
City of Derry v Bangor: K. Davison
Clonmel v Midleton: M. Casey
Omagh v Skerries: P. Sheehan
Sunday’s Well v Bruff: G. Crabtree
Tullamore v Enniscorthy: T. O’Donoghue