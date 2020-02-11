IRFU Refs on Duty as Guinness PRO14 and Energia AIL Kicks Back in to Action

IRFU referees are back on duty around the country in the Energia AIL and in Scotland, Wales and Ireland for Guinness PRO14 action this weekend.

On Friday night Joy Neville takes charge at Scotstoun as Glasgow host Zebre. Chris Busby will provide AR support. Over in Cork Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli has the whistle as Munster welcome the Southern Kings to Irish Independent Park. Sean Gallagher and Jonny Erskine will manage the touchlines.

On Saturday Frank Murphy is in charge of Scarlets v Cardiff and George Clancy is in the middle for Dragons v Treviso while there are a host of IRFU officials providing AR support across a number of fixtures.

Friday 14th February, 2020

Guinness PRO14

Glasgow Warriors v Zebre: J. Neville (Ref), C. Busby (AR2)

Munster v Southern Kings: N Amashukeli GRU (Ref), S. Gallagher (AR1), J. Erskine (AR2)

Energia AIL Div1a

Lansdowne v Clontarf: R. Horgan

Energia AIL Div1b

St Mary’s College v Naas: E. Cross

Energia AIL Div2a

Nenagh Ormond v Cashel: G. Sheridan

Saturday 15th February, 2020

Guinness PRO14

Leinster v Cheetahs: B. Whitehouse WRU (Ref), S Gaffikin (AR1)

Scarlets v Edinburgh: F. Murphy (Ref), E Hogan O’Connell (AR2)

Connacht v Cardiff: S Berry SARU (Ref), S. Gallagher (AR1), D. Carson (AR2)

Dragons v Treviso: G. Clancy (Ref), N. Correll (AR2)

Energia AIL Div1a

Ballynahinch v Cork Constitution: P. Haycock

Dublin University v Young Munster: P. Martin

Garryowen v Terenure College: R. O’Sullivan

UCD v UCC: O. Quinn

Energia AIL Div1b

Armagh v Highfield: J. Peak

Navan v Malone: J. Carvill

Old Belvedere v Banbridge: K. Barry

Old Wesley v Shannon: M Patton

Energia AIL Div2a

Ballymena v Old Crescent: DT. Blake

Buccaneers v Dolphin: S. Kierans

Rainey Old Boys v Queens University: B. O’Connell

UL Bohemians v MU Barnhall: J. Wilson

Energia AIL Div2b

Ballina v Belfast Harlequins: B. Moloney

Blackrock College v Sligo: R. Kerr

Galwegians v Dungannon: P. Reidy

Greystones v Corinthians: A. Cole

Malahide v Wanderers: H. Richmond

Energia AIL Div2c

City of Derry v Bangor: K. Davison

Clonmel v Midleton: M. Casey

Omagh v Skerries: P. Sheehan

Sunday’s Well v Bruff: G. Crabtree

Tullamore v Enniscorthy: T. O’Donoghue