James Ryan Signs Three-Year IRFU Contract

Leinster and Ireland lock James Ryan has signed a three-year IRFU contract up to the end of the 2022/23 season.

Ryan made his Ireland debut at 20 years of age, coming off the bench against the USA in the Red Bull Arena, New Jersey in June 2017. He scored his first international try less than 60 seconds later.

The 23-year-old Blackrock-born forward has gone on to become a fixture in the Irish pack, winning 24 caps including four starts during the 2018 Grand Slam-winning campaign. Later that year he played every minute of the successful three-Test summer tour of Australia.

Ryan, who captained the Ireland Under-20s to the final of the 2016 World Rugby U-20 Championship in Manchester, made his senior Leinster debut against the Dragons in September 2017.

With Leinster he won a Heineken Champions Cup in 2018 and last year celebrated back-to-back GUINNESS PRO14 titles. He has made 37 appearances for Leinster so far, scoring two tries.

IRFU High Performance Director David Nucifora commented:

James is still a young man but he has delivered consistent high-level performances for both Ireland and Leinster. He is growing into a leadership role with the national team and has a big future for both Ireland and Leinster.”

Ryan, who will start against Wales this weekend, said: