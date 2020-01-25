Spain Showdown Awaits Ireland Women at New Zealand Sevens

Ireland Women’s Sevens will bid to record their first victory of the New Zealand Sevens on Sunday morning when they face Spain in their final Pool C encounter at the FMG Stadium Waikato following defeats to Canada and France on day one.

Stan McDowell‘s side were firmly in the contest against Canada as Hannah Tyrrell‘s first-half try was just reward for a purposeful start, but Ireland were punished in the second half as Charity Williams and Kaili Lukan crossed to seal a 24-7 victory for their side.

Later in the day, France showed their power to overturn Ireland in Hamilton as Shannon Izar touched down twice in a five-try win, with Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe notching her 93rd HSBC Women’s World Sevens Series try late in the game.

Ireland’s focus now turns to that showdown against Spain on Sunday morning (8.45am local time/7.45pm Irish time and live on Sky Sports Action).