X Rugby 7s National Finals Best Yet

The X Rugby 7s programme is designed to help schools introduce rugby and to create more pathways for girls into the game. The programme has grown ahe nd evolved and this year the finals were played on full length pitches.

The link between schools and clubs has increased the skill levels of the players and several previous winners have gone on to play for Ireland in 7s and 15s including Megan Burns and Beibhinn Parsons.

Irish Rugby TV caught up with Amanda Greensmith, IRFU Women’s Development Manager, and Katie Fitzhenry, Women’s Talent Squad and Talent ID Manager at the finals in St. Mary’s College RFC.