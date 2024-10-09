‘We’re Using This As A Stepping Stone To Keep Building’ – Tuite

Fiona Tuite spoke to Irish Rugby TV as the Ireland team prepare to wrap up their WXV1 campaign against USA on Friday (Kick-off 12.30pm local time/8.30pm Irish time live on RugbyPassTV).

The focus this week has been on recovery from the Canada match and learning from their mistakes ahead of the finale on Friday night, but there’s also an awareness that each tournament is a chance to build the squad experience ahead of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations and the Rugby World Cup next year.

