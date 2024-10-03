‘We Have So Much More To Show’ – Linda Djougang

Ireland prop Linda Djougang spoke to IrishRugby TV earlier this week to reflect on the win against New Zealand and the change of focus to Canada on Saturday night (Langley Events Centre, 3.45pm local time/11.45pm Irish time (live on RugbyPass TV).

“It was a really nice reward for all the hard work but we have so much more to bring, we’re back focused on Canada now. We constantly want to learn and to get better, that’s what we’ve been trying to put on the field and I really hope we continue to showcase that.

“We knew it would be a jump from WXV3 to WXV1 but we need to bring our physicality as we did last Saturday. Play what we’ve been training to do and continue to work hard. Canada are a really good team, we know what they bring. We’re ready and need to keep building.”