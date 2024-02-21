U18 Interpro Series Building On Pathway For Female Players

Connacht were crowned U18 Girls Interprovincial Champions last Sunday with a narrow victory over Leinster. The culmination of the interpro series provided the backdrop to the naming of the Ireland U18 Squad for the upcoming Six Nations Women’s U18 Festival to be held in Wales in April.

We hear from Amanda Greensmith, Head of Women’s Development, and Katie Fitzhenry, Women’s National Talent Squad Manager, at the finals about the impact of the tournament and the pathway it provides for young girls.