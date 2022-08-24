Topping Wants Sevens Squad To Finish ‘Whirlwind’ Season On A High

The Ireland Men’s Sevens squad head to Los Angeles this weekend for the final round of what has been a protracted season on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and from there they move on to South Africa for the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

It has been a long and at times disjointed season but not without success. They are currently 5th in the World Series standings and can pose a real challenge in South Africa next month. Terry Kennedy is the leading try scorer on the series with 47 to his name and Ireland have blended in several new faces to build on the core group of Olympic stars.

Ahead of the the trip to LA we caught up with Coach James Topping at the IRFU High Performance Centre to look ahead to both tournaments.

