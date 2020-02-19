Team News, Paulie and Bono – Andy Farrell Exclusive

Andy Farrell on an unchanged starting XV, the return of Caelan Doris, what he expects in Twickenham, Paul O’Connell in camp and a special visit from Bono.

Former Ireland captain O’Connell has been with the Ireland squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week offering his insight and sharing experience.

The Ireland squad were also delighted to host Bono in the team hotel on Tuesday night. The U2 star was ‘top of the wish list’ for the team said Farrell.