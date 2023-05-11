Muldoon Excited To Be Working With Next Generation Of Players

When it comes to Women’s Rugby, Larissa Muldoon has ‘been there, done that and bought the tee shirt’. A former international and Grand Slam winner, Muldoon has worked as a Women’s Rugby Development Officer in Leinster, played and subsequently coached in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League and recently coached the Ireland team at the Women’s U18 Six Nations.

This week Muldoon was unveiled as one of eight new staff working with players of interest in the Women’s National Talent Squad pathway.

IRFU Appoints Eight Women’s Pathway Staff As Part Of New University Centre Of Excellence Structure

The eight full-time WNTS Pathways staff will operate out of five new Women’s Centre of Excellence hubs at Dublin City University and SETU Carlow (Leinster), University of Galway (Connacht), University of Limerick (Munster) and Queen’s University (Ulster).

Yesterday she spoke to the media about her new role, her experience with the Ireland U18s and how excited she is to work with the next generation of young players.