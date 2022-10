Simon Easterby‘s Emerging Ireland made it two wins from two in the Toyota Challenge on Wednesday evening, overcoming a physical Airlink Pumas side in Bloemfontein.

Chay Mullins, Jake Flannery and James Culhane (2) all crossed for a young Emerging Ireland outfit, who then withheld a strong second-half fightback from the Pumas to earn a 28-24 win. You can watch the match highlights below.