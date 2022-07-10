Māori All Blacks Games Measure Up To International Standard

In addition to the three-Test Series, this year's Summer Tour of New Zealand has included two games against the Māori All Blacks. The midweek outings have been invaluable for Andy Farrell and the coaching team to expose young players to high-level competition and build squad depth. Ahead of Tuesday's second game against the Māoris in Wellington, IRFU TV caught up with the team's Sports Scientist, Matt Hamilton, to speak about his role and how these matches have measured up to international Test standard.