It Is So Special To Play For Ireland – Osborne

It has been a landmark year for Jamie Osborne, making his Ireland debut on the tour to South Africa and playing a key role in both test matches.

He has followed that up with some strong performances for Leinster and has come off the bench twice so far in the Autumn Nations Series – against New Zealand and Argentina.

Speaking about his experience so far the Naas RFC man said he and his family are very proud when he pulls on the green jersey, “Once you get the first cap there’s just that relief of getting it done.

“Playing at home, the anthems, it was special. I know the All Blacks game didn’t go to plan, but even to stand in front of the Haka for the first time was definitely a special experience. I loved it.

“I think the goal for everyone is probably to start but I’ve been lucky to be involved as well the last couple of weeks. I’ve covered different positions as well which is good experience I suppose. Hopefully I can get the start in one of the last two games anyway.”