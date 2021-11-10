Ireland Trylights

Ireland scored some cracking tries during the Women's Six Nations earlier this year. Today we're taking a look back at the 'Trylights' as the team will be aiming to produce more of the same this November when they take on USA and Japan in the RDS.

There were tries from Eimear Considine, Béibhinn Parsons, Sene Naoupu, Dorothy Wall, Hannah Tyrell, Cliodhna Moloney, Emma Hooban and Ammee Leigh Murphy Crowe in the truncated three match Championship.

Tickets for Ireland’s historic first match in the RDS are available from ticketmaster – click here to buy now and support the girls in green #NothingLikeIt