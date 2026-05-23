Investec Champions Cup Final: Bordeaux-Bègles v Leinster Highlights

Leinster and defending champions Bordeaux-Bègles locked horns in a much-anticipated Investec Champions Cup final, as the province’s pursuit of an elusive fifth star took them back to familiar territory in Bilbao.

San Mamés Stadium was the venue for Leinster’s last Champions Cup success, back in 2018, and Leo Cullen’s men returned to the Basque Country with an unchanged team from their recent semi-final win over Toulon.

This was be just the third competitive match between Leinster and Bordeaux, and the first since October 1998 when the teams exchanged home victories in Pool A of the 1998/99 Heineken Cup.

Cullen’s charges came into this weekend’s game having won 13 of their 16 Champions Cup matches against French sides since the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign. However, their three defeats in that time were all in finals.