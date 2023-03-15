Inside Camp: ‘We Have To Embrace The Occasion But Focus On Our Performance’ – Sexton

Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton spoke to the media today about how he and the squad will embrace the occasion but remain focused on their performance to make the Ireland supporters proud.

Asked about it being his last Six Nations appearance Sexton said, “Yeah, it’s in the background definitely. It’s special, of course, but it’s more about the team this week and getting the best performance that we can out there.

“I’d never be able to live with myself if you don’t turn up and play well so that’s the focus. You take the emotion out of it, it’s going to be emotional anyway. You’re playing England at home with something on the line, so it’s always what you’ve wanted to do and where you wanted to be.

“It’s not the last game with this team, well I certainly hope not. We’ve got a lot more of the journey left so I’m not really thinking like that. I’m just thinking about trying to get out there and put in the best performance I can, then try to get everyone else on the same page.”

“This is the last Six Nations game but there’s so much ahead, please God, if I stay lucky and avoid injuries. There’s hopefully a World Cup, there’s hopefully some knockout games with Leinster ahead in the Aviva so I’m trying to get away from the fact that it’s this big last thing.”