Inside Camp: Cap Milestones & Home Support

The latest episode of Inside Camp with Aon has dropped with another exclusive look at life in the Ireland camp during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

This week we go behind the scenes as Eilís Cahill and Katie Whelan win their first cap; there’s a visit from Edel ‘Tricky’ McMahon and we hear from Cliodhna Moloney McDonald in the Ireland dressing room as she won her 50th cap.

Dorothy Wall speaks about working her way back from injury and the pride she takes in representing Ireland as they prepare for a historic first Championship game at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Finally we hear from Robyn O’Connor as she looks forward to winning her first cap on Saturday.