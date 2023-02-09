Inside Camp: Andy Farrell On Ireland v France

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell on the Ireland team to play France, the build up to the game and how important the Aviva Stadium crowd will be.

Earlier today Farrell named the Ireland side with one change to the starting XV as Rob Herring comes in for the injured Dan Sheehan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

IRELAND team to play France – Rd 2, 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship,

Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday 11th February, 2023, KO 14.15 (IST)

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 10 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 16 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 110 caps (c)

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 101 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 32 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 28 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 37 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 90 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 49 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 5 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 69 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 34 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 8 caps

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps

23. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 42 caps