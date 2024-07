Head Coach Niamh Briggs made eleven changes to the team that started against England in Round 1 for the second match of the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series against Italy in Parma.

In a close match the sides were tied 7-7 at half time – Ivana Kiripati scoring for Ireland. Italy pulled ahead in the second half but Ireland fought back with two late tries from Kelly Burke to leave it Ireland 17 Italy 24 at the final whistle.