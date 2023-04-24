Grand Slam Finish To Aviva Minis Festival Season

The National Aviva Minis Festival took place in Aviva Stadium on Sunday and there was a Grand Slam finish for the boys and girls as Ireland star Caelan Doris brought the Championship trophies and shared memories of his own Aviva Minis experience.

Doris played in the Aviva Minis Festival in 2010 with his club Ballina and says he still has great memories of the day. Mini rugby players from twenty clubs traveled to the home of Irish Rugby for the final festival of the season and even the sun showed up for the day!