Farrell: Jamie Osborne Has Presence And Suits The Way We Play

Andy Farrell spoke to the media today about the Ireland team to play South Africa and what he expects from both teams on Saturday in Pretoria.

Asked about the uncapped Jamie Osborne, who was named at fullback, said, “Jamie’s been part of our squad for some time now and his skillset is very interesting for us to see what he can do. What I’ve seen in the back end of the season is that whenever he plays he’s got presence. He suits the way we play.”