EnergiaAIL Division 1A Round 10 Highlights

Terenure got back to winning ways and booked a place in the Bateman Cup final, Clontarf keep up the chase with a win in Limerick and Trinity retain their top four slot despite a loss and Cork Con move up to third. Take a look at the highlights from the weekend’s action in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League.

GARRYOWEN 13 CLONTARF 19

Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Tries: Jamie Shanahan, Oli Morris; Pen: Tony Butler

Clontarf: Tries: Aitzol Arenzana King, Alex Soroka, Tadhg Bird; Cons: Conor Kelly 2

HT: Garryowen 5 Clontarf 14



CORK CONSTITUTION 32 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 27

Temple Hill

Scorers: Cork Constitution: Tries: Daniel Hurley, Cathal O’Flaherty, Aidan Moynihan, George Coomber, Billy Scannell; Cons: Aidan Moynihan 2; Pen: Aidan Moynihan

Dublin University: Tries: James Dillon, Ronan Quinn, Gavin Jones, Colm Hogan; Cons: Aran Egan 2; Pen: Aran Egan

HT: Cork Constitution 27 Dublin University 17



SHANNON 24 LANSDOWNE 34

Coonagh

Scorers: Shannon: Tries: Penalty try, Colm Heffernan, Luke Rigney; Cons: Pen try con, John O’Sullivan 2; Pen: Mike Cooke

Lansdowne: Tries: Michael Silvester 2, James Kenny, Connor O’Sullivan, Cillian Redmond; Cons: Charlie Tector 3; Pen: Charlie Tector

HT: Shannon 3 Lansdowne 12



TERENURE COLLEGE 21 YOUNG MUNSTER 11

Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: Campbell Classon, Jordan Coghlan, Levi Vaughan; Cons: Caolan Dooley 3

Young Munster: Try: Dan Walsh; Pens: Evan Cusack 2

HT: Terenure College 14 Young Munster 6



UCD 0 BALLYNAHINCH 24

UCD Bowl

Scorers: UCD: –

Ballynahinch: Tries: Greg Hutley, George Pringle, Penalty try; Cons: Greg Hutley 2, Pen try con; Pen: Greg Hutley

HT: UCD 0 Ballynahinch 24