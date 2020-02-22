Ciara Griffin: Captain’s Run
The day of Captain’s Run is more than just a light training session; there’s plenty of preparation to finalise. We hear from S&C coach Orlaith Curran and Ireland captain Ciara Griffin ahead of the game against England.
22nd February 2020 22:19
By Editor
The day of Captain’s Run is more than just a light training session; there’s plenty of preparation to finalise. We hear from S&C coach Orlaith Curran and Ireland captain Ciara Griffin ahead of the game against England.