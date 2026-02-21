Celtic Challenge: Round 8 Highlights

Securing home advantage in the semi-finals was the target for both the Wolfhounds and the Clovers this weekend. Connacht Rugby’s Dexcom Stadium hosted its first Celtic Challenge match, as Denis Fogarty’s Clovers side welcomed Edinburgh to Galway.

With next month’s play-offs fast approaching, the two Irish sides are on their travels in the penultimate round of the regular season. Next Saturday will see the table-topping Wolfhounds tackle third-placed Gwalia Lightning in Ystrad Mynach (kick-off 1pm).

Coached by Neill Alcorn, the Wolfhounds’ title defence has been impressive so far, and they have reached round 9 with the cross-border competition’s best attacking and defensive records – 51 tries scored and 15 conceded.

The Clovers’ return fixture with Edinburgh will see them chase another win at Hive Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 1pm). Their leading try scorers have been promising second row Aoibheann McGrath, Niamh Murphy, and Aoife Corey, with four tries each.

There will be live coverage of Gwalia Lightning v Wolfhounds on the TG4 Player. Fans can watch the Edinburgh-Clovers clash live on the Celtic Challenge YouTube channel, while the Wolfhounds game will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

It was announced recently that the first ever Celtic Challenge final will take place at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, March 28 (kick-off 3pm). Tickets are on sale now.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span></span>

The Clovers were back out west, playing Edinburgh at the home of Connacht Rugby, as young out-half Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton made her first Celtic Challenge start, and Connacht’s own Béibhinn Parsons returned on the left wing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span></span>

Following last week’s win in Glasgow, the Wolfhounds made the first of back-to-back trips to Wales. There were nine personnel changes, with Fiona Tuite taking over the captaincy, as they faced a Brython Thunder outfit that did the double over Edinburgh recently.