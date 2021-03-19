Jump to main content

Ulster Cut Loose In Second Half To Run Seven Tries Past Zebre
6 hours ago
Ulster Cut Loose In Second Half To Run Seven Tries Past Zebre

Stand-in captain Jordi Murphy grabbed two of Ulster's seven tries in their 49-3 defeat of bottom-placed Zebre at Kingspan Stadium.…
Ulster Give First Start To Academy Lock Izuchukwu

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has made eight personnel changes for his Friday's Guinness PRO14 final round encounter with Zebre…
Ulster Give First Start To Academy Lock Izuchukwu
